Rihanna pulls off 'Godfather' entry at A$AP Rocky's birthday bash

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky leave the cannoli, take the cake with mafia style entrance

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024


The Godfather trilogy may be over, but Rihanna showed fans that they haven’t really seen it all by making a mafia style entry at birthday boy boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s party!

According to Daily Mail, the two proved to be a smoking fashionable couple, dressed in class from top to bottom.

Photographs shared by the same media portal captured Rihanna pulling on quite a sexy fur coat over a black halter neck satin dress as she tik-toked in pencil heels behind her romance guy.

A$AP Rocky lead the way in a flannel trench coat matched with a grey vest and complimenting striped shirt, puffing on a cigarette all the while.

Both the lovebirds had sunglasses smartly covering their eyes from flashes flickering out of a dozen cameras held by a group of lined up paparazzi on Thursday, October 3.

Rihanna accessorized this chic look with a bunch of dazzling gold and silver necklaces tied around her neck.

Fortunately, instead of a briefcase or a gun, A$AP Rocky was seen holding a yellow bag in his hand since the couple had just popped in after enjoying a private birthday dinner before rocking it out at the bash.

