Rihanna pulls off ‘Godfather’ entry at A$AP Rocky’s birthday bash

The Godfather trilogy may be over, but Rihanna showed fans that they haven’t really seen it all by making a mafia style entry at birthday boy boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s party!
According to Daily Mail, the two proved to be a smoking fashionable couple, dressed in class from top to bottom.
Photographs shared by the same media portal captured Rihanna pulling on quite a sexy fur coat over a black halter neck satin dress as she tik-toked in pencil heels behind her romance guy.
A$AP Rocky lead the way in a flannel trench coat matched with a grey vest and complimenting striped shirt, puffing on a cigarette all the while.
Both the lovebirds had sunglasses smartly covering their eyes from flashes flickering out of a dozen cameras held by a group of lined up paparazzi on Thursday, October 3.
Rihanna accessorized this chic look with a bunch of dazzling gold and silver necklaces tied around her neck.
Fortunately, instead of a briefcase or a gun, A$AP Rocky was seen holding a yellow bag in his hand since the couple had just popped in after enjoying a private birthday dinner before rocking it out at the bash.