Will Smith gets teary-eyed recalling son Trey's 'terrifying' birth

  • October 04, 2024
Will Smith held back tears while discussing son’s “terrifying” birth.

During An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, The Pursuit of Happyness actor talked about many things including his son Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III's birth in November 1992.

Before starting the performance of his 1997 hit song Just the Two of Us, Smith told the audience that he had written the song during “one of the most terrifying times of my life.”

“It's when my son... Trey was born," he revealed, adding, "parenting was one of the first things, the first real things in my life that really shook me to my core,"

"I remember that first night," Smith added with teary eyes.

He went on to share, "I can't even talk about it. Because I had talked so crazy about my father and all the stuff my father didn't do. And then I was like, 'Oh no, it is my turn now.' And I just fell down on my knees and I made one of the most hardcore promises ever made to a human being.”

After wiping his tear with a towel Will told the crowd that he penned Just the Two of Us that night and then performed the track for the guests at the Grammy Museum.

Will Smith shares son Trey with his first wife Sheree Zampino.

