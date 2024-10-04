Entertainment

Brittany Mahomes shares cryptic post after Taylor Swift feud rumors

Reports of tension between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were circulating after the NFL star's wife endorsed Trump

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024
Brittany Mahomes sparked speculation after posting a cryptic message amid swirling backlash over her perceived endorsement of Donald Trump and ongoing rumours of tension with Taylor Swift.

Patrick Mahomes' wife took to her Instagram story on Thursday and posted a quote from another account.

She posted, “Be the reason why people believe in beautiful souls, kind hearts, and good energy. Never stop being a good person.”

Brittany Mahomes shares cryptic post after Taylor Swift feud rumors

The post came amid the speculations that Brittany had tensions with her friend, the Lover crooner due to their presidential candidate choices.

Previously, the mother of two voiced her support for Donald Trump, while Swift publicly endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

But, according to earlier reports from DailyMail.com, there is no animosity between the two as the sources dispelled the rumours of their tension and stated that Brittany and the Fortnight singer seem to be friends despite their different political views.

Another source also said that they “respect that they have different views” and have made a 'pact' to avoid discussing politics in August.

Notably, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have become best friends amid the singer’s blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split
Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy

Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy
Entertainment News

Will Smith gets teary-eyed recalling son Trey's 'terrifying' birth
Rihanna pulls off ‘Godfather’ entry at A$AP Rocky’s birthday bash
Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Liam Payne ‘seeks attention’ at Niall Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour concert
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on financial rumors about fiancé Jonathan Davino
Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour
Eminem gets emotional as daughter Hailie Jade reveals pregnancy
Travis Kelce pays quiet Tribute to Taylor Swift during ‘Grotesquerie’ premiere?
Halle Bailey and DDG break up after welcoming son Halo last year
Kim Kardashian makes HUGE statement about Menendez brothers
Madonna heaps praises on Selena Gomez’s ‘Emilia Pérez’
Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors