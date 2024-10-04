Brittany Mahomes shares cryptic post after Taylor Swift feud rumors

Brittany Mahomes sparked speculation after posting a cryptic message amid swirling backlash over her perceived endorsement of Donald Trump and ongoing rumours of tension with Taylor Swift.
Patrick Mahomes' wife took to her Instagram story on Thursday and posted a quote from another account.
She posted, “Be the reason why people believe in beautiful souls, kind hearts, and good energy. Never stop being a good person.”
The post came amid the speculations that Brittany had tensions with her friend, the Lover crooner due to their presidential candidate choices.
Previously, the mother of two voiced her support for Donald Trump, while Swift publicly endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
But, according to earlier reports from DailyMail.com, there is no animosity between the two as the sources dispelled the rumours of their tension and stated that Brittany and the Fortnight singer seem to be friends despite their different political views.
Another source also said that they “respect that they have different views” and have made a 'pact' to avoid discussing politics in August.
Notably, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have become best friends amid the singer’s blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.