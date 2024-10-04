Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's close friend spills major beans on their professional plans

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly evolving as individuals by setting new priorities!

The Duke of Sussex fueled separation rumours with Meghan Markle by making back-to-back solo appearances in US, UK and Africa, but one of their close friends has set the record straight.

Harry first embarked on a solo trip to New York earlier this month to attend the UN General Assembly Week, this engagement was followed by Duke’s surprising visit to the UK, to attend the Annual WellChild Awards.

The duke then flew directly to the South African region, Lesotho, for a cause close to his heart.

Meanwhile the Duchess stayed in the US, not only to take care of their two kids Archie and Lilibet, but to focus on her upcoming Netflix show and lifestyle brand, American Riviera.

Now the insider has explained how Harry and Meghan are growing and evolving both as a couple and as individuals.

“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving, the Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple,” the source revealed.

“The duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track,” the insider added.

Explaining the couple’s preferences in foreseeable future, their pal noted, “An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess’s priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages.”

While clearing the air on Harry’s appearances without Meghan, they said, “[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children.”

It is still unclear if Prince Harry is still 

OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas

OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split
Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy

Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features

YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features

Royal News

YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Duchess Sophie set to host delightful event amid Kate Middleton's royal return
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Meghan Markle gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with huge announcement
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Prince William skips major event due to Kate Middleton
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback