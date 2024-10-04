Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly evolving as individuals by setting new priorities!
The Duke of Sussex fueled separation rumours with Meghan Markle by making back-to-back solo appearances in US, UK and Africa, but one of their close friends has set the record straight.
Harry first embarked on a solo trip to New York earlier this month to attend the UN General Assembly Week, this engagement was followed by Duke’s surprising visit to the UK, to attend the Annual WellChild Awards.
The duke then flew directly to the South African region, Lesotho, for a cause close to his heart.
Meanwhile the Duchess stayed in the US, not only to take care of their two kids Archie and Lilibet, but to focus on her upcoming Netflix show and lifestyle brand, American Riviera.
Now the insider has explained how Harry and Meghan are growing and evolving both as a couple and as individuals.
“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving, the Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple,” the source revealed.
“The duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track,” the insider added.
Explaining the couple’s preferences in foreseeable future, their pal noted, “An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess’s priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages.”
While clearing the air on Harry’s appearances without Meghan, they said, “[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children.”
It is still unclear if Prince Harry is still