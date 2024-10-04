Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy

Princess Beatrice was spotted for the first time after announcing her joyful pregnancy, and she was seen quite in a mood for partying!
According to Express UK, Prince Andrew’s daughter dropped by the 5-star celebrity hotspot restaurant called Chiltern Firehouse in London last night.
She had covered her growing baby bump with a black velvet blazer pulled over a dark grey shirt that was matched with a pair of complimenting wide-leg trousers.
It was actually a very formal party that was thrown to celebrate the eating house’s 10th anniversary.
Princess Beatrice had been invited as a special guest alongside other famous faces, such as Ellie Goulding and Lilly Allen, who hung out for a gala time together with her.
While she was photographed being escorted into the buzzing place by a guard, unfortunately no photos were shared from the party that went out inside.
Just two days ago, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew’s elder daughter is expecting her second baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The statement added that King Charles and the rest of the royal family is overjoyed by Princess Beatrice growing as a mother.