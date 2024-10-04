Entertainment

Justin Bieber was 'thrown to wolf' Sean 'Diddy' Combs by guardians

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was 41-year-old when he made quite an impactful impression on a 16-year-old Justin Bieber in 2011, which was famously noted by Jimmy Kimmel in their old joint interview.

Now, as more dirt comes out on the jailed artist as he awaits trial today, their innocent interactions have taken a seismic sinister spin.

Per Daily Mail, prosecutors have held conversations with over 50 victims and witnesses who are determined to expose the “criminal enterprise” ran by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

But social media has hit another frenzy, questioning why were these people quiet for so long and how could guardians hand young teenagers over to such a “monster.”

Sources close to Justin Bieber exclusively told the media portal that “he should never have been allowed to party with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs or anyone else when he was a teen.”

These insiders believe that the vocalist was “thrown to the wolves” by his very own mother Pattie Mallette while father Jeremy Bieber remained largely absent.

50 Cent has claimed that Usher had handed Justin Bieber in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ custody after signing him to his record label despite confessing in 2010 of being abused by him.

In 2011, Jimmy Kimmel asked Justin Bieber what he did with the jailed artist as they hung out for 48 hours straight.

Interjecting, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs quipped, “He knows better than to be talking about the things he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody!”

There are various other disturbing clips of the two stars together. And while Justin Bieber is maintaining silence over the matter for now, people believe that the truth will be out soon.

