Royal

King Charles to bless Princess Beatrice's new baby with royal title?

The Buckingham Palace announced the joyous news of Princess Beatrice’s second pregnancy on October 1

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Earlier this week, the Buckingham Palace announced the joyous news of Princess Beatrice’s second pregnancy with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

However, according to an expert, this new addition to the royal family will not have a royal title, just like her first child, Sienna.

The royal author revealed the multiple reasons why Princess Beatrice's new child will not have a royal title.

"Children usually get titles from their father. So, Beatrice as a female wouldn’t pass Princely style down,” the @Gertsroyals account on X (formerly Twitter) said.

They further added, “The title Prince/ss does not usually extend to great-grandchildren of the Monarch (except for children of heir of heir). So, even if Beatrice was a male, the Princely style doesn’t extend that far down."

Despite not having a royal title, Princess Beatrice’s newborn will be 11th in line to the throne, moving down Princess Eugenie to 12th place.

Additionally, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s second baby will be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the second born since her death in 2022.

Royal News

