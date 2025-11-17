Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role

Royal

  By Riba Shaikh
Queen Camilla has received an honourable title after taking on a big role on King Charles 77th birthday.

Her majesty has been named as the patron of a non-profit organisation in Samoa - which supports women and children, who have been the victims of abuse.

On Friday, November 14, the official Facebook page of The Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) announced the news of Queen's appointment as charity's new patron.

Alongside a video featuring highlights from Queen and King Charles Samoa visit last year, SVSG noted, "SVSG is deeply honored to announce that Her Majesty Queen Camilla has graciously agreed to become a Patron of the Samoa Victim Support Group."

"The message was received yesterday from Buckingham Palace, following Her Majesty’s visit to the Campus of Hope during CHOGM 2024," it added.

The statement from non-governmental organisation further confirmed, "The announcement was officially made today in celebration of His Majesty King Charles’s 77th birthday."

"SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang attended the special event hosted by the British High Commission at the Sheraton Hotel, where this milestone was formally shared in the presence of the Head of State, government leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps," it added.

The charity gushed over the 78-year-old, as it noted, "This royal patronage is a historic blessing for SVSG, especially as we celebrate 20 years of service to vulnerable children, women, and persons with disabilities in Samoa. With the Royal Family supporting over 3,000 organisations worldwide."

"SVSG looks forward to strengthening partnerships and engagement over the next two years," the charity added.

The charity also sent its heartfelt wish to King Charles - who celebrated his 77th birthday, "with love from the children at the Campus of Hope and the SVSG Aiga across Samoa."

