  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall 

Sarah Ferguson is allegedly searching for a wealthy partner to maintain the lavish lifestyle she has long enjoyed.

As per Radaronline, a source shared that the former Duchess of York is said to be "panicking" about her financial future after being cut adrift from royal support.

The source close to Fergie shared that she has "no intention" of compromising her life of luxury and is instead determined to find "a new benefactor" to fund her in future.

One friend said, "Sarah's always been a survivor, but this time she's genuinely scared. The idea of slipping into obscurity – or worse, running out of money – is haunting her. She's telling people she needs to find a man with real wealth who can help her keep living the way she's used to."

Amid her damaged reputation and finances scrutinized, insiders revealed she’s aiming to “rebrand” as a glamorous, independent woman still accustomed to luxury.

"She's desperately framing it as a fresh start, but in truth it's more of a bailout," said one source.

They added, "She's not about to part with her designer clothes, luxury trips, or spa days. The only way she can sustain that lifestyle now is by finding someone rich enough to fund it. She's on the hunt for a true sugar daddy now, and is appealing to the few people in high society who will still speak to her to make introductions."

It is also revealed that Ferguson is reestablishing connections with key contacts from her previous social and philanthropic circles.

To note, Ferguson lost royal titles and a lodge as she was hit with humiliation after leaked emails revealed her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, whom she once called a “steadfast, generous friend.” 

