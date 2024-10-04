Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles

Lady Gaga revealed her emotional journey as an actress, admitting that her deep connections to the characters she portrays often make it difficult to leave those roles behind.
The responds to a question about whether she abandoned her character after filming by telling PEOPLE, "I didn't, really."
She went on to say, “I didn't bring her home with me, for sure.”
However, she claimed that "you fall in love with the characters that you play," from Lee, Ally in 2018's A Star Is Born to the real-life Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's House of Gucci.
The singer continued, “I always have, anyway.”
She confessed that “sometimes” she has “had trouble leaving” characters behind, adding, “But I'm in a new place.”
“I've been in the music industry since I was a teenager. And I've been working in the film industry for the last 10 years or so,” the Oscar winner stated.
Gaga added, “And you know, I think that I just went through a lot.”
She shared, “I just feel a lot better now and it's nice to be able to say that. I feel really grateful to be able to say that.”
To note, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the Joker, Gaga plays Arkham State Hospital patient Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, also known as the adored DC Comics villain Harley Quinn, in the new Joker: Folie à Deux sequel.