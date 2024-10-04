Royal

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

King Charles’ crown glory is in loving, laughing, and rivaling it out with Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024


King Charles and Queen Camilla sure are happily married for one long time now, but like every other couple, they balance their love by saying “Game on!” to each other.

While introducing the recipe for Fresh Pappardelle with Porcini Mushrooms, Her Majesty’s son Tom Parker Bowles mentioned the Monarch’s “deeply competitive” hobby in his new cookbook.

He said that King Charles and his darling wife have been racing one another while going on mushroom hauls for years now, according to Hello Magazine.

In fact, Queen Camilla’s son informed that the couple has an “obsession” with wild mushrooms.

“King Charles is a true food hero. There is nothing he doesn’t know about rare breeds of cattle, heritage varieties of plum and apple, the joys of mutton and wild mushrooms,” Tom Parker Bowles previously said.

Confirming this, Your Majesty’s former cook Darren McGrady recalled “foraging for wild mushrooms” with Your Majesty in a 2020 video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

They would fish for them around 50,000 acre of Balmoral estate together, then come back present amazing dishes to the royal table.

While the chef’s narration didn’t mention Queen Camilla, Tom Parker Bowles has revealed her food hunting challenges with King Charles now.

Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters
Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles

Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

Royal News

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
King Charles to bless Princess Beatrice's new baby with royal title?
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Duchess Sophie set to host delightful event amid Kate Middleton's royal return
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with huge announcement
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Prince William skips major event due to Kate Middleton
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance