King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla sure are happily married for one long time now, but like every other couple, they balance their love by saying “Game on!” to each other.
While introducing the recipe for Fresh Pappardelle with Porcini Mushrooms, Her Majesty’s son Tom Parker Bowles mentioned the Monarch’s “deeply competitive” hobby in his new cookbook.
He said that King Charles and his darling wife have been racing one another while going on mushroom hauls for years now, according to Hello Magazine.
In fact, Queen Camilla’s son informed that the couple has an “obsession” with wild mushrooms.
“King Charles is a true food hero. There is nothing he doesn’t know about rare breeds of cattle, heritage varieties of plum and apple, the joys of mutton and wild mushrooms,” Tom Parker Bowles previously said.
Confirming this, Your Majesty’s former cook Darren McGrady recalled “foraging for wild mushrooms” with Your Majesty in a 2020 video uploaded on his YouTube channel.
They would fish for them around 50,000 acre of Balmoral estate together, then come back present amazing dishes to the royal table.
While the chef’s narration didn’t mention Queen Camilla, Tom Parker Bowles has revealed her food hunting challenges with King Charles now.