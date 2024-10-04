Jennifer Garner ‘pushing’ boyfriend John Miller to chase Ben Affleck’s success

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Jennifer Garner is said to be all equipped for getting her life back on track, especially on boyfriend John Miller’s part.

In between her trying to help Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as their marriage phased out, months have gone down since she reportedly focused on herself.

But now that the ex-husband has officially split from the vocalist, Jennifer Garner is allegedly laser-focused to make things work with John Miller for becoming Hollywood’s hottest “power couple.”

Currently, the actress is riding a brand new high in her career with profitable project and partnership offers that are ready to propel her celebrity status further.

While she’s a well-known face, her romance partner is however not on the same stardom page yet.

Insiders told In Touch, “John Miller has a good heart and a strong mind, but everybody in Jennifer Garner’s circle knows he has a very cushy life.”

“As much as he loves Jen, you get this huge sense that he could be doing a lot more than just riding her coattails, especially given his past as a super-sharp businessman,” the sources added.

Some undisclosed individuals claimed to the same media portal that Jennifer Garner is planning to push her lover for “unlocking his potential,” so he could attain a level of success that matches with Ben Affleck’s.

The star reportedly has big dreams along with a dozen of goals, and right now, she wants to guide John Miller to “reach power couple status very soon.”

