Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in explosive custody rant 

Kanye West unleashed a fiery rant during a chaotic livestream, airing grievances over his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
On Wednesday, the Carnival singer expressed frustration over not seeing The Kardashians star as well as his three younger kids.
In a video, West, who is clad in all black, slammed Kim saying, “F*** all these f***** n*****.”
He went on to say, “I'mma go get these kids, bro. I'm talking to the lawyers - it gets to the point where I don't lose my f***in' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”
The Famous singer added, “[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro - cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!”
He continued, “'Why you got all these Black kids that are just sitting there at school ... trying to jump up and down for McDonald's, n*****.”
Kanye West tweets:
Notably, it all started when West posted a series of tweets March 19 in which he said that he was put off by a white woman being in control of his Black children.
“I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” he wrote in a now-deleted X post.
“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” West added at the time.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.