Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s blossoming romance faces unexpected hurdles

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s once-buzzed-about romance appears to be facing turbulence, as the high-profile pair navigates growing public scrutiny and rumors of strain.
As per Life & Style Magazine, a source shared that the Deadpool and Wolverine star and the Broadway actress are said to be struggling in their relationship.
“It's always hard dating in the public eye... but when you add their whole backstory and what they've put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises,” an insider stated.
The couple are struggling to keep the romance alive due to their busy schedules including Jackman spending several months in Ireland to film a movie.
“Being apart for an extended period of time can be tough on any couple. There's a lot of harsh judgement about them online,” the source added.
The source went on to explain, “Now, there's a sense they have something to prove.”
Previously, a source shared that a couple are said to be “madly in love.”
“They're not officially living together but spending a lot of time together,” an insider told the publication.”
The source also said that the pair are “relieved and happy” to have made their relationship public after the furtive early days.
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster relationship:
To note, Jackman and Sutton confirmed their romance at the beginning of 2025 when they packed on the PDA during a dinner date in January.
The couple were first romantically linked in October last year after Jackman parted ways from Deborra-Lee Furness.