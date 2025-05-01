Kit Harington recalls ‘humiliating’ moment with Bella Ramsey on ‘GOT’ set

Entertainment

Kit Harington played Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' while Bella Ramsey portrayed Lyanna Mormont

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 01, 2025
Kit Harington is reminiscing a sweet story about being "humiliated" by co-star Bella Ramsey on the set of Game of Thrones.

The duo recently sat down for a joint conversation for Interview, where they recalled filming their first scene in the hit HBO series.

While talking, Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, praised Ramsey's exceptional talent and confidence, who was only 11 years old at the time of the show’s filming.

"You brought a confidence and clarity that was quite unusual for a young actor. It didn’t feel like working with a child. It felt like working with a very experienced actor,” he gushed.

Responding to his praises, Ramsey revealed a humorous anecdote about mouthing Harington's lines to him during a scene.

“I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you,” the 21-year-old actress, who played Lyanna Mormont in the show, said.

Harington confirmed the incident, laughing, "I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating. [Laughs] But yeah, thanks for that. I’ve probably chosen to forget it.

'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones premiered on HBO on April 17, 2011, and concluded on May 19, 2019, after eight seasons.

The show stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Pedro Pascal and many other famous faces.

