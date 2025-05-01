Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday

Tom Cruise celebrated Ana de Armass’ 37th birthday with an exciting helicopter ride.
To ring in the 37th birthday of the Cuban-Spanish actress, the Mission: Impossible star took her on a thrilling helicopter ride on Wednesday, reported TMZ.
In the photograph shared by the outlet, the Top Gun actor, who is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Ana, was seen touching down in London on the Blonde actress’s special day.
The Ghosted actress was dressed in a casual off-white hoodie and light blue shorts, which she complemented with white sneakers and a pair of stylish black sunglasses.
Meanwhile, the legendary actor looked handsome in a navy T-shirt and a pair of coordinating dark jeans. Elevating the look by wearing black boots, Tom was also captured carrying a black backpack.
In the snaps, Ana was seen stepping off the aircraft as Tom Cruise appeared to be sitting in the co-pilot seat.
According to some sources who spoke to Page Six, the rumored lovebirds, later that evening, were spotted on a dinner date at KOL, a Mexican restaurant in Marylebone district, London.
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship:
As of now, neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas have confirmed being in a romantic relationship and as per the insiders, they share a professional and friendly relationship.
However, the duo has frequently been spotted stepping out together, sparking dating speculations.