Russell Brand set to ‘defend’ himself at upcoming court hearing

Russell Brand has been accused of 'grabbing woman and dragging her to male toilet'

  • May 01, 2025
Russell Brand has sworn to “defend’ himself during the upcoming court hearing.

On Friday, May 2, the American actor might attend the hearing at Westminster Magistrates.

The Metropolitan Police announced that Russell had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault on April 3.

He claimed to defend himself against the charges in a previously released video.

In a clip posted on X, the comedian said, "Firstly, thank you for these incredible and overwhelming messages of support. We're very fortunate in a way, to live in a time where there's so little trust in the British government. We're very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people.”

He added, “I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that. I've never engaged in non consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I want to thank all of you for your continuing support.”

Charges against Russell Brand

Court documents which details of the charges stated that Russell Brand is accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet.”

Moreover, he has been further alleged to have raped a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area, and sexually assaulted another woman between 2004 and 2005 in Westminster.

To note, Katy Perry’s ex husband has turned down all the charges and claimed to “defend” himself in the upcoming hearing.

