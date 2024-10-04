Princess Anne checks out guns from ‘leading UK supplier’

Princess Anne inspected a number of different guns while participating in a live firearms demonstration at a store that’s said to be counted among UK’s top supplier.
Per Express UK, King Charles’ sister dropped by the warehouse of a company named Viking Arms in Yorkshire, where she was officially invited to inaugurate a new facility shop on October 1.
During this fierce visit, Princess Anne got to examine the cool guns showcased around and was introduced to a number of staff members who contribute to the country’s defense industry.
Specialist firearms trainer Rich Fell helped her through a live demonstration, involving the disassembly of the Glock 17 Gen Four, which is being used by the British Armed Forces from 2013.
“We were deeply honoured to welcome Princess Anne. It was a privilege for the entire family, including our founder Mrs. Brown, to share our journey with her,” managing director Sam Macarthur expressed.
He added, “The Princess Royal took the time to engage with our team, showing genuine interest in how we support the British military and police with cutting-edge defence technology.”
Princess Anne waded through the sports of shooting guns on Tuesday, and earlier this week, she headed to a Bowling area for meeting a textile specialist.