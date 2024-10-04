Chris Martin reflects on surreal experience of playing music with Michael J. Fox

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin described his experience of playing music with Michael J. Fox as nothing short of surreal, calling it "so trippy" and likening it to "being 7 and being in heaven."
While conversing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman talked about how "trippy" it felt to perform with Fox, 63, at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival in England.
Martin told host Jimmy Fallon about Fox’s breakout 1985 film, “I think there are certain things for people your age and my age that are so imprinted on us in terms of what made us dream of doing this job. And one of those was Micahel in Back to the Future.”
“It’s so trippy to me that we get to play with him. It just feels like being seven and being in heaven, that’s what it feels like,” he continued.
The Sparks crooner mentioned, “Of course, he’s so inspirational as a person and then he was Marty McFly.”
Notably, on June 29, Fox surprisingly joined Coldplay for a joint performance during their Glastonbury Festival headline show.
In a unique moment for fans, the actor played guitar with the band while they performed their two songs, Humankind and Fix You, onstage.