Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'

Johnny Depp attended Robert Downey Jr.'s new play 'McNeal' at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024


Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway debut has left many stunned and Johnny Depp is one of them.

On Thursday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to his Instagram handle to gush over Downey’s performance after attending his new play McNeal at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

"Most fortunate to witness my dear, brilliant friend Bob Downey and the superb cast of ‘McNeal’ last night at @lctheater. Outstanding! Go see it if you can!!!" Depp penned.

In May, Downey announced his Broadway debut this fall for a strictly limited engagement.

"It’s been 40 years since I was last on 'the boards,' but hopefully I’ll knock the dust off quick. McNeal is a timely and important story about the future of creatives, and I intend to do it justice,” he penend on Instagram at the time.

Additionally, Depp graced Downey’s play during his New York City visit for the opening of his own immersive and experiential art exhibit titled A Bunch of Stuff this week.

"Through the magic and madness of life, art has been my sanctuary. These pieces, born of different stages of my journey are a residue of a life lived. Creation is not always a comfortable process, but for me it’s a necessary one,” Depp said in the statement at that time.

Robert Downey Jr.'s play McNeal is currently set for a limited engagement through Nov.24.

