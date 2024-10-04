Sports

Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck

Jaylen Brown recalled his 'Welcome to the NBA' moment when he received his first NBA paycheck

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck
Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck

American professional basketball player Jaylen Brown recently opened up about the most influential figures in NBA history.

In his appearance on Hot Ones on Complex, Brown remarked, "In different categories, you'd look at Michael Jordan for his marketability and globalizing the game, especially during the Olympic era. From a cultural perspective, Allen Iverson was key, integrating music, art, fashion, and the urban essence of basketball."

The 27-year-old went on to share, "Kobe Bryant's mentality has impacted generations and will continue to do so. Steph Curry has influenced the current style of play, with the game now centered around three-point shooting. It's hard to pick just one..."

Brown also recognized Bill Russell, stating, "He’s not just the winningest player in sports but also how he used his influence beyond basketball. While many players concentrate on the game, we can have an impact beyond sports if we want."

Interestingly, Brown left out LeBron James, whose substantial impact on basketball has set a model for star athletes to extend their careers while still performing at a high level.

In the interview, Brown also reflected on his "Welcome to the NBA" moment, humorously recounting the experience of getting his first NBA paycheck.

He expressed, "When the first check hit my bank account, that was my welcome. I told them to mail it to me so I could hold it and feel it. I wanted to see and touch my first check." 

He signed a five-year, $285 million contract extension with the Celtics, the largest in NBA history at that time.

His teammate Jayson Tatum later surpassed it with a $315 million deal.

Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck

Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck
Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'

Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'
Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’

Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'

Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'

Sports News

Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Will England captain Ben Stokes play in the first Test against Pakistan?
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Kylian Mbappe faces exclusion from France’s UEFA Nations League matches
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in dramatic tiebreaker to win China Open
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Rizwan emerges as ‘strongest’ captaincy contender after Babar Azam resigns
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again