Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck

American professional basketball player Jaylen Brown recently opened up about the most influential figures in NBA history.
In his appearance on Hot Ones on Complex, Brown remarked, "In different categories, you'd look at Michael Jordan for his marketability and globalizing the game, especially during the Olympic era. From a cultural perspective, Allen Iverson was key, integrating music, art, fashion, and the urban essence of basketball."
The 27-year-old went on to share, "Kobe Bryant's mentality has impacted generations and will continue to do so. Steph Curry has influenced the current style of play, with the game now centered around three-point shooting. It's hard to pick just one..."
Brown also recognized Bill Russell, stating, "He’s not just the winningest player in sports but also how he used his influence beyond basketball. While many players concentrate on the game, we can have an impact beyond sports if we want."
Interestingly, Brown left out LeBron James, whose substantial impact on basketball has set a model for star athletes to extend their careers while still performing at a high level.
In the interview, Brown also reflected on his "Welcome to the NBA" moment, humorously recounting the experience of getting his first NBA paycheck.
He expressed, "When the first check hit my bank account, that was my welcome. I told them to mail it to me so I could hold it and feel it. I wanted to see and touch my first check."
He signed a five-year, $285 million contract extension with the Celtics, the largest in NBA history at that time.
His teammate Jayson Tatum later surpassed it with a $315 million deal.