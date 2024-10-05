Keith Urban beams with pride after daughter Sunday Rose made runway debut 

Keith Urban is a proud father!
The Somebody Like You singer talked about watching his 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, making her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1.
“Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that,” Urban told PEOPLE on Thursday ahead of his Las Vegas residency.
To note, Urban shares Sunday with actress Nicole Kidman.
He went on to express, “Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity.”
“It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It’s about trying to keep a balance. It’s all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key,” Urban added.
Sunday Rose slipped into a sleeveless white dress with a ribbon-like detail on the neckline and eyelet trim for her runway debut, as part of Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show.
She completed her look with black knee socks and black open-toe pumps while her long blonde hair was parted in the center and tucked behind her ears.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman welcomed Sunday on July 7, 2008, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.