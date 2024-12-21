Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster, who have been staying out of the public eye since tying knot, have finally made their first public appearance this week.
The couple attended a charitable event in partnership with the Duke’s foundation, the Westminster Foundation.
On Wednesday, the Westminster Foundation took to their official Instagram account to reveal its recent partnership with School Food Matters.
“Recently, The Duke and Duchess visited a school in Westminster supported by School Food Matters," they wrote along in the caption alongside a carousel of photos of the newly married couple.
In the picture, the Duke and Duchess could be seen visiting a local school and meeting with schoolchildren as they heard about the impact of the charity.
The caption further added, "The visit included joining the students for breakfast club, participating in an allotment tour where children learn about the origins of their food, and attending a cooking session with nursery students.”
The couple have been keeping low profile since their wedding. In September, the Duke and Duchess avoided being spotted when they attended the wedding of Olivia's younger brother back.
Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson tied knot in June with many members of the British royal family in attendance, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.