‘Stranger Things 5’ starring Millie Bobby Brown concludes filming

The 5th season of ‘Stranger Things’ starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown is set to be released next year

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
It’s time for Millie Bobby Brown and other cast members to bid goodbye to the cherished Stranger Things!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Friday, December 20, Netflix dropped a carousel of snaps to mark the wrap of the highly anticipated 5th and final season of the sci-fi, horror and mystery TV show.

“That’s a wrap on STRANGER THINGS. see you in 2025,” read the post’s caption.

The carousel opened with a casual black-and-white group snap of the cast members that included Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin along with Millie Bobby Brown.

In the second slide was a behind-the-scene snap of two of the production crew members, while the third featured a photo from one of the scenes filmed for the show.

With the slides continuing, the carousel showcased several other glimpses from the shoot and set featuring the cast enjoying their time filming and giving their best performance ever.

Just after the wrap was announced, the cast members turned to their respective Instagram handles to pen heartfelt tributes and reflect on their eight-year-long journey of thrilling adventures.

While it has been announced that Stranger Things season 5 is set to premiere in 2025, the official release date of the show is yet to be revealed.

