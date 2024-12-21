Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway unite for Colleen Hoover ‘Verity’ adaptation

Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett are set to star alongside Anne Hathaway in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling thriller, Verity.
As per the Deadline, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and the Trap star teamed up with The Idea Of You star for a movie based on the bestselling thriller novel Verity.
It will be helmed by Michael Showwalter and Nick Antosca wrote the current script following the previous work of Hoover and Lauren Levine, scribes Hillary Seitz, and Angela LaManna and the team of Will Honley and April Maguire.
Verity revolves around the challenges of the writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is hired by Jeremy Crawford to complete the remaining books in a series penned by his wife, author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), who has suffered a mysterious accident.
Lowen quickly discovers that an incomplete manuscript could hold hints regarding the family's history
As per Amazon, it is a “gothic, psychosexual thriller in the vein of Rebecca and Gone Girl.”
The reports suggested that Johnson will essay the role of Ashleigh, the writer, while Hartnett will play Jeremy, the husband.
Dakota Johnson also served as an executive producer, joining Heartbones Entertainment’s Lauren Levine.