Royal family's future role after King Charles's death laid bare

King Charles is in recovery amid cancer but future of the Royal family is in discussion due to the seamless transfer of power

  October 05, 2024
As discussions surrounding King Charles's eventual passing intensify, the royal family's future role is becoming increasingly discussed.

The discussion on the future of the Royal family heated after the British Monarch was diagnosed with cancer in February.

However, the 75-year-old monarch is still recovering but the position of royal family members is being discussed for the seamless transfer of authority from King Charles to Prince William.

The Daily Beast reported on Friday that after Prince William will get his throne he might make serious decisions against Queen Camilla, Harry, Andrew, Princess Anne, and Edward.

It is reported by an outlet that the Duke of Sussex would not leave his life in California for the “stultifying goldfish bowl of royal life”.

Instead of being a staple in gossip magazines, Prince Harry would return to the philanthropic/social activism sphere.

As per the report, after Charles' death, Prince Andrew might have left the 30-room home, Royal Lodge as “Charles wants him gone in case he dies so that Camilla can take the property as a dowager house.”

For Princess Anne, the most hardworking royal, William has clearly shown that he no longer sees the family's role as it once was. He now prefers fewer, but high-impact events,

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who are neither close allies nor adversaries of Charles, have effectively gained William and Kate's trust and affection, and “they are likely to be rewarded with a promotion when William's reign begins.”

Royal News

Princess Anne checks out guns from ‘leading UK supplier’
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
King Charles to bless Princess Beatrice's new baby with royal title?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split
Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
Duchess Sophie set to host delightful event amid Kate Middleton's royal return
Meghan Markle gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with huge announcement
Prince William skips major event due to Kate Middleton
Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’