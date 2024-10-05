Royal family's future role after King Charles's death laid bare

As discussions surrounding King Charles's eventual passing intensify, the royal family's future role is becoming increasingly discussed.
The discussion on the future of the Royal family heated after the British Monarch was diagnosed with cancer in February.
However, the 75-year-old monarch is still recovering but the position of royal family members is being discussed for the seamless transfer of authority from King Charles to Prince William.
The Daily Beast reported on Friday that after Prince William will get his throne he might make serious decisions against Queen Camilla, Harry, Andrew, Princess Anne, and Edward.
It is reported by an outlet that the Duke of Sussex would not leave his life in California for the “stultifying goldfish bowl of royal life”.
Instead of being a staple in gossip magazines, Prince Harry would return to the philanthropic/social activism sphere.
As per the report, after Charles' death, Prince Andrew might have left the 30-room home, Royal Lodge as “Charles wants him gone in case he dies so that Camilla can take the property as a dowager house.”
For Princess Anne, the most hardworking royal, William has clearly shown that he no longer sees the family's role as it once was. He now prefers fewer, but high-impact events,
Meanwhile, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who are neither close allies nor adversaries of Charles, have effectively gained William and Kate's trust and affection, and “they are likely to be rewarded with a promotion when William's reign begins.”