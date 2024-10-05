Kourtney Kardashian slammed for ‘disgusting’ Halloween theme

Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash for her “kids unfriendly” and “disgusting” Halloween décor!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 4, the Kardashians sibling shared a carousel of photos as she welcomed the beginning of October along with the high spirits of Halloween 2024, however, one of the pictures from the slideshow failed to appeal some of her audience which sparked a series of negative comments on the socialite’s post.
Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and one kid with husband Travis Barker, wrote in the caption, “Hello October.”
The carousel, which offered peeks into The Kardashians star’s Halloween decorations, included an image of two inflatable skeletons set up in an intimate position that sparked outrage among her followers.
Some of the angry followers called the décor “disgusting” while mentioning Kourtney Kardashian’s four children.
One of them blamed Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker and their relationship for this “weird” behavior and wrote, “Shes such a weird do ever since she got with Barker . Dark soul … More conservative when she was with Scott!”
“That Skeleton position? Really?” wrote a fan out of disgust, while a mother of four commented, “As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables.”
The fourth penned angrily, “The skeletons seriously? Any respect for your kids?”
Meanwhile, the fifth added, “The tacky skeletons are NOT IT, especially with the kids around.”