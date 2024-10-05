Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s inner circle worried about ‘toxic behavior’ amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August after two years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Ben Affleck’s inner circle worried about ‘toxic behavior’ amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck’s inner circle worried about ‘toxic behavior’ amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck's close friends are growing concerned that the actor may be slipping into old, harmful habits amid his impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, and other family members are concerned that he's getting drawn back in and that he's playing with fire in multiple ways, according to an insider who exclusively told In Touch.

“Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” the source shared.

They added, “It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun.”

The insider went on to say that the Family Switch star “in particular, just thinks it’s a terrible idea.”

“For one thing, he’s messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy,” the source continued.

The tipster revealed, “It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone.”

Affleck is reportedly considering getting a divorce from Jennifer Lopez, despite slim chances of reconciling.

But people close to him are urging him to act more intentionally and not give in to every urge.

To note, Lopez 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August after two years of marriage.

Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared

Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared

Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return

Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return
Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day

Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude

Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude

Entertainment News

Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
John Legend to cultivate 'warmth, joy, togetherness' on 2024 Christmas tour
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for ‘disgusting’ Halloween theme
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
David Beckham, Victoria 'so proud’ as son Brooklyn debuts new business
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Keith Urban beams with pride after daughter Sunday Rose made runway debut
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses into her cozy fall with Travis Barker, son Rocky
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Chris Martin reflects on surreal experience of playing music with Michael J. Fox
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Anne Hathaway’s ‘Princess Diaries 3’ officially enters development phase
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Johnny Depp heaps praises on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut: 'Outstanding'
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Victoria Beckham ‘concerned’ about son Romeo Beckham’s ‘womanizing antics’
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Charlie Puth spills beans on his tearful wedding moment: 'Happiness overtook me'
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Jennifer Garner ‘pushing’ boyfriend John Miller to chase Ben Affleck’s success
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split