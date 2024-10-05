Ben Affleck’s inner circle worried about ‘toxic behavior’ amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck's close friends are growing concerned that the actor may be slipping into old, harmful habits amid his impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife, and other family members are concerned that he's getting drawn back in and that he's playing with fire in multiple ways, according to an insider who exclusively told In Touch.
“Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” the source shared.
They added, “It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun.”
The insider went on to say that the Family Switch star “in particular, just thinks it’s a terrible idea.”
“For one thing, he’s messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy,” the source continued.
The tipster revealed, “It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone.”
Affleck is reportedly considering getting a divorce from Jennifer Lopez, despite slim chances of reconciling.
But people close to him are urging him to act more intentionally and not give in to every urge.
To note, Lopez 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August after two years of marriage.