Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude

Mawra Hocane celebrates a milestone of 9M followers on Instagram in a stunning icy blue fur gown.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Nauroz actress shared a bunch of happy pictures honoring her win with fries and bouquets.
"To the 9 MILLION of you.. one day we’ll be 90 & 900.. Thankyou for being the wind beneath my wings..it’s your love that made me stand tall now & always against all odds.. I wouldn’t be who I am without you… love you all," the Jafaa actress penned a heartfelt note as caption.
She added, "P.S Fries before guys & flowers for hours kinda girl."
Her ardent fans could not stop gushing over the superstar's milestone achievement and her look in the comments section.
One wrote, "Congrats beautiful."
The second penned, "If you make Sanam Teri Kasam 2 there will be 100M followers."
"Why you did not wear this dress at the Hum Style Awards?'' the third effused.
To note, the diva bagged the Best Actor Female 2023 Award for her stellar performance in drama Neem at the 9th Hum Style Awards.
Recently, Mawra Hocane rang in her 32nd birthday in Dubai with her friends.