Royal

Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return

The Princess of Wales dropped a fresh message after returning to her normal life

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return
Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return

Princess Kate has issued a new statement just days after returning to public life following her long hiatus due to cancer recovery.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Princess of Wales dropped a fresh social media post after she offered glimpses from Windsor Castle.

She wrote: "Congratulations to @AinslieBen and the whole INEOS Britannia Team on qualifying for the 37th America’s Cup! A fantastic display of teamwork, skill and determination.”

Kate concluded her words, “"Best of luck for the final challenge! C".

Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return

It is known that the Princess of Wales and Sir Ben have been friends for a very long time.

Britain has advanced this far in the competition for the first time in 60 years.

"She has sailed with me on foiling boats - so we're expecting a little bit of extra help," Sir Ben previously stated in reference to the royal in 2022.

The two went out to compete in a catamaran race in Plymouth.

Moreover, during his participation in the America's Cup in 2015 and 2016, Sir Ben also received support from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In 2016, Kate joined the sailor for a training session in Portsmouth, when she also braved the seas.

Notably, the post came after the royal's social media team on Wednesday shared two additional images Princess Kate meeting with a young cancer patient in Windsor Castle.

Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared

Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared

Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return

Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return
Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day

Barack Obama plans to hold rally in support of Harris ahead of election day
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude

Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude

Royal News

Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Royal family's future role after King Charles's death laid bare
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Princess Anne checks out guns from ‘leading UK supplier’
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
King Charles to bless Princess Beatrice's new baby with royal title?
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set new priorities amid ‘professional’ split
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Princess Beatrice goes partying after announcing pregnancy
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Duchess Sophie set to host delightful event amid Kate Middleton's royal return
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Meghan Markle gives tough competition to Kate Middleton with huge announcement
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Prince William skips major event due to Kate Middleton
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool