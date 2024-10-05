Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return

Princess Kate has issued a new statement just days after returning to public life following her long hiatus due to cancer recovery.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Princess of Wales dropped a fresh social media post after she offered glimpses from Windsor Castle.
She wrote: "Congratulations to @AinslieBen and the whole INEOS Britannia Team on qualifying for the 37th America’s Cup! A fantastic display of teamwork, skill and determination.”
Kate concluded her words, “"Best of luck for the final challenge! C".
It is known that the Princess of Wales and Sir Ben have been friends for a very long time.
Britain has advanced this far in the competition for the first time in 60 years.
"She has sailed with me on foiling boats - so we're expecting a little bit of extra help," Sir Ben previously stated in reference to the royal in 2022.
The two went out to compete in a catamaran race in Plymouth.
Moreover, during his participation in the America's Cup in 2015 and 2016, Sir Ben also received support from the Prince and Princess of Wales.
In 2016, Kate joined the sailor for a training session in Portsmouth, when she also braved the seas.
Notably, the post came after the royal's social media team on Wednesday shared two additional images Princess Kate meeting with a young cancer patient in Windsor Castle.