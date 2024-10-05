‘Joker 2’ falls short of fan expectations, hits lowest rating in DCEU history

Joker 2 reviews are not as welcoming as anticipated for the sequel as it records historic low rating in DCEU franchise!
The second installment for the 2019 original Joker has failed to meet with the warmest reviews from the critics as Joker 2 Rotten Tomatoes score stalled at 34% rating, which is a firm “rotten” status on the website.
What’s even worse for the sequel is that the fans and audience totally agree to the critics’ reviews.
Saying goodbye to the norms of traditional superhero films, the 2019 Joker sequel embraces an art-house musical framework along with keeping some familiar comic book elements alive, however, this new approach failed to appeal the fans.
This marks a rare occasion when a director achieves the remarkable feat of delivering both, one of the highest grossing and one of the lowest R-rate superhero film ever made.
Joker 2 cast which included Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, and Brendan Gleeson, surely created high anticipation and buzz among the fans, however the movie failed to fulfil comic book fans’ desire for a serious superhero film.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, which was released on Friday, October 4, 2024, also received a “D” CineScore, which marks the film as the lowest-rated ever superhero film in the history.
Does ‘Joker 2’ have a post-credit scene?
Joker 2 includes no end credit scenes. This marked another moment of disappointment among the fans who hoped to see the Joker franchise grow.