Alia Bhatt electrifies audience by mixing vocals with Alan Walker on Bengaluru stage

Alia Bhatt joined the Norwegian DJ Alan Walker on stage during his Bengaluru concert on October 4, 2024.
An unforgettable moment unfolded when the Bollywood diva promoted her upcoming film Jigra and also performed alongside him on the song Chal Kudiye.
Alan added a unique twist to the famed Jigra song titled Chal Kudiye, making fans gush over the perfect collaboration.
Clips and photos of Bhatt's interaction with the crowd flooded social media.
The video kicked off with the Heart of Stone actress stepping onto the stage to roaring cheers as she greeted crowds saying, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise."
Beaming with delight, the Brahmastra actress waved at the audience as her Jigra track played in the background.
The fusion of Bollywood and electronic music during the glitzy night left the audience mesmerized.
She warmly hugged Alan on stage, a moment adored by the jam-packed crowds.
For the event, Alia dazzled the night out in a stunning blue off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with high heels.
Her hair was tied neatly back and she accessorized it with a pair of silver dangling earrings.
Meanwhile, the Headlights crooner kept it simple in a grey hoodie and black pants, complemented by a mask covering his face.
The diva has been in the headlines owing to her pleasant presence at Alan Walker's Bengaluru concert and her Paris Fashion Week debut where she rubbed shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, where she starred alongside Vedang Raina, who plays her on-screen brother.
Jigra is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.