King Charles packs his own blood supply for royal tours

King Charles visits a dozen of foreign lands in one single year for, and no matter where he’s trotting to, two things always tag along!
While Your Majesty’s traveling list of belongings is already quite lengthy, the royal book of rules has advised him to carry a supply of blood along with a doctor.
Gordon Rayner from The Telegraph informed in 2016 that Queen Elizabeth would journey around the world with a Royal Navy doctor accompanying her at all times.
The medic would have to research local hospitals during these expeditions and be ever-present with a bulky medical bag that was filled with all sorts of emergency equipment.
Now that King Charles has inherited the throne, he tours the world with a personal medical professional keeping company to check his health status.
Of course, a doctor’s help is required more than ever since Your Majesty has been unfortunately diagnosed with cancer this year.
But why would he carry his very own blood supply?
Answering this, Gordon Rayner said, “In countries where a reliable blood supply is questionable, Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales both travel with their own personal packs.”
This extra items surely add load to King Charles’ traveling bag, but he doesn’t have to carry a passport for traveling, thus striking a neat balance!