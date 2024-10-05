Katrina Kaif sparks health concerns during recent airport appearance

Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a black patch on her arm in recent airport appearance.
The Merry Christmas star painted the town red in a heavily embellished orange sari at the Navratri celebration.
Celebrating the festive season, the Tiger 3 star showcased her impeccable fashion sense as she heads to Kochi for an event.
Amidst all this, what caught eagle-eyed fans off-guard is the black patch on her arm raising speculations that she might have diabetes.
This patch, clearly visible in photos and videos, sparked curiosity about her well-being.
One person wrote, "Is she diabetic?"
Another speculated, "Diabetes black patch."
Others suggested that the patch might be a fitness tracker like Ultrahuman, to keep a close check on blood sugar, heart rate and sleep patterns that aligns with Kaif's fitness-focused lifestyle.
This is not the first time the superstar vowed fans with her traditional attire.
By turning heads in the embellished piece, the fashion icon demonstrated that desi wear can be more stylish and comfortable for travel.
On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is set to appear in the road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.