‘Ghostbusters’ star Logan Kim to play next Hulk in Marvel Cinematics Universe?

Ghostbusters actor Logan Kim is expected to be become the next Hulk for the Marvel Cinematics Universe (MCU)!
Just a few months before MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World announces who is going to play the iconic character of Hulk, rumors have started circulating that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star, Logan Kim, will be the next Amadues Cho, a 19-year-old mastermind who can transform himself into the Hulk.
As reported by a trusted Hollywood insider, Daniel Richtman, The Walking Dead: Dead City actor will portray the character of Amadeus Cho, which will mark the arrival of Cho in MCU after almost ten years his mother, Helen Cho (portrayed by Caludia Kim), was introduced in the 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Amadeus Cho’s character was first introduced in Amazing Fantasy vol. 2 #15 in 2005, and is usually seen making appearance in Avengers series, or the books featuring solo Avengers’ characters such as the Hulk or the Hercules.
Cho’s character is developed as a 19-year-old Korean-American genius who is counted among the smartest people on the Earth, who is the successor of Bruce Banner as the Hulk in 2015’s The Totally Awesome Hulk #1.
However, this character differs from Bruce Banner in a way that Banner always found his abilities as a burden, but Cho totally enjoys his newfound Hulk powers.
It is also reported that the character of Cho is the last-minute addition to the film as in May 2024 it was announced that the shooting will be stretched for 22 more days.
This comes with another speculation that if the fourth installment of Captain America does not feature Cho’s character, then the fans probably might witness him in the 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.