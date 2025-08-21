Home / Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell share spark in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell embark on a romantic adventure in new trailer for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'


Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are captivating audiences with their on-screen chemistry in the new trailer for their upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

On Thursday, the new trailer for the film was released, showcasing the Barbie star and The Penguin starlet as Sarah and David, two single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding.

According to a synopsis, following their changes in fate, they go on an adventure together, where they "re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present — and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”

Farrell called the film a "heart opener," explaining that it is "not afraid to look at some of the more painful aspects of life and experiences that we all share, of love and loss, but it is always angling towards light.”

He added, “If audiences could come out of the film feeling a sense of hope and reflecting on their own lives, that would be a really beautiful thing."

Robbie, who got the first film role since the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, described the upcoming film as a "visual spectacle."

"It's beautiful and magical and surreal and incredibly romantic. I think audiences will have a magical experience watching it," Robbie said.

She mentioned, "Kogonada is a true artist, and I’ve been dying to work with Colin for years. He’s unbelievable."

Reflecting on working with Robbie, Farrell said it "was a dream" from "start to finish."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to release on September 19.

You Might Like:

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announce adopting a baby girl in a sweet post

Brad Pitt selling $5.5 million lavish LA mansion weeks after shock burglary

Brad Pitt selling $5.5 million lavish LA mansion weeks after shock burglary
Four suspects have been arrested for breaking into and ransacking Brad Pitt’s $5.5 million Los Feliz home

Katy Perry puts love life on hold after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry puts love life on hold after Orlando Bloom split
The 'Dark Horse' singer 'isn’t looking to date right now' and instead is prioritizing her daughter Daisy

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark
Taylor Swift appeared on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast last week

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress drops a never-before-seen photo with husband Jake Bongiovi in heartfelt update

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post
The Rhode founder looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with Kendall Jenner

Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin

Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will premiere on September 9, 2025

Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors

Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors
Glen Powell finally reveals if he’ll become the next James Bond or not in new statement

Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations

Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations
Justin Baldoni turns down new harassment accusations of ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Isabela Ferrer amid Blake lively lawsuit

Margot Robbie stuns in black at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ photocall

Margot Robbie stuns in black at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ photocall
Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are currently promoting their upcoming film 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Sydney Sweeney takes firm stand against bathwater backlash

Sydney Sweeney takes firm stand against bathwater backlash
Sydney Sweeney claps back at critics with Jacob Elordi comparison

Jennifer Lopez ‘very happy and grateful’ one year after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez ‘very happy and grateful’ one year after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August last year, two years after their Georgia wedding