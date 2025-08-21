Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell share spark in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are captivating audiences with their on-screen chemistry in the new trailer for their upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
On Thursday, the new trailer for the film was released, showcasing the Barbie star and The Penguin starlet as Sarah and David, two single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding.
According to a synopsis, following their changes in fate, they go on an adventure together, where they "re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present — and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”
Farrell called the film a "heart opener," explaining that it is "not afraid to look at some of the more painful aspects of life and experiences that we all share, of love and loss, but it is always angling towards light.”
He added, “If audiences could come out of the film feeling a sense of hope and reflecting on their own lives, that would be a really beautiful thing."
Robbie, who got the first film role since the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, described the upcoming film as a "visual spectacle."
"It's beautiful and magical and surreal and incredibly romantic. I think audiences will have a magical experience watching it," Robbie said.
She mentioned, "Kogonada is a true artist, and I’ve been dying to work with Colin for years. He’s unbelievable."
Reflecting on working with Robbie, Farrell said it "was a dream" from "start to finish."
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to release on September 19.