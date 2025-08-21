Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors

Glen Powell has finally revealed if he’ll become the next James Bond or not.
The Hite Man star opened up about the speculation during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter.
He said, “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond. My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond.”
While turning down the possibility of becoming next 007, Glen added, “Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”
The hit franchise, which has been taken over by Amazon, has confirmed the Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and the Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as director and writer.
Even though the role of Agent 007 has traditionally been played by British actors, online speculation has thrown up some renowned actors’ names.
As per reports, an unknown star Scott Rose-Marsh had tested for the role.
Tabloids also reported that Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland were being eyed for the part by Amazon.
A few months ago, TMZ reported that Sydney Sweeney is currently in discussions with the James Bond franchise.
However, she did not confirm the rumors.
To note, exact cast and release date of Bond 26 has not been revealed yet