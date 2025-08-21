Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress drops a never-before-seen photo with husband Jake Bongiovi in heartfelt update

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap


Millie Bobby Brown is completely in love with Jake Bongiovi!

On Wednesday, August 20, the Stranger Things starlet took to her official Instagram Stories to swoon over her beloved husband with a never-before-seen photo.

The heartwarming snap captured the 21-year-old British actress and her 23-year-old American husband enjoying their time at a party.

While Millie looked gorgeous in an off-white suit with subtle makeup, Jake exuded charm in a dark blue shirt as he held a drink.

Swooning over the Sweethearts actor, the Enola Holmes actress wrote, “my one true love.”

Returning the love, Jake Bongiovi reposted his wife’s story on Instagram Stories with a flaming heart sticker.

P.C. Instagram/milliebobbybrown
P.C. Instagram/milliebobbybrown

About Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi began dating in 2021 and got engaged nearly two years later in April 2023.

On May 27, 2024, PEOPLE reported that the lovebirds had tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony, surrounded by their close ones.

The duo announced their married on October 2, 2024, sharing a carousel of breathtaking wedding photos on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Season 5:

Millie Bobby Brown is set to return to small screens with her highly anticipated science-fiction horror drama TV series, Stranger Things Season 5, which will stream on Netflix in three parts later in 2025.

The season will feature eight episodes, with two volumes releasing on November 26 and December 25, and the finale premiering on December 31.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark
Taylor Swift appeared on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast, last week

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post
The Rhode founder looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with Kendall Jenner

Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin

Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will premiere on September 9, 2025

Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors

Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors
Glen Powell finally reveals if he’ll become the next James Bond or not in new statement

Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations

Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations
Justin Baldoni turns down new harassment accusations of ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Isabela Ferrer amid Blake lively lawsuit

Margot Robbie stuns in black at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ photocall

Margot Robbie stuns in black at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ photocall
Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are currently promoting their upcoming film 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Sydney Sweeney takes firm stand against bathwater backlash

Sydney Sweeney takes firm stand against bathwater backlash
Sydney Sweeney claps back at critics with Jacob Elordi comparison

Jennifer Lopez ‘very happy and grateful’ one year after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez ‘very happy and grateful’ one year after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August last year, two years after their Georgia wedding

Zoë Kravitz jokes Taylor Swift ‘banned’ her from home after snake incident

Zoë Kravitz jokes Taylor Swift ‘banned’ her from home after snake incident
The 'Love Story' singer and the 'Big Little Lies' actress have been close friends since past many years

Taylor Swift, Drake tie for chart record with new album releases

Taylor Swift, Drake tie for chart record with new album releases
Taylor Swift eyes to break records with her new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Orlando Bloom eyes original ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ cast return for 6th film

Orlando Bloom eyes original ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ cast return for 6th film
Johnny Depp, Kiera Knightley and Orlando Bloom first appeared in 2003’s 'The Curse of the Black Pearl'

Nick Jonas makes shocking confession about ‘sleeping with’ Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas makes shocking confession about ‘sleeping with’ Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas is currently on JONAS20: Living the Dream tour with Jonas Brothers