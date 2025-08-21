Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap

Millie Bobby Brown is completely in love with Jake Bongiovi!
On Wednesday, August 20, the Stranger Things starlet took to her official Instagram Stories to swoon over her beloved husband with a never-before-seen photo.
The heartwarming snap captured the 21-year-old British actress and her 23-year-old American husband enjoying their time at a party.
While Millie looked gorgeous in an off-white suit with subtle makeup, Jake exuded charm in a dark blue shirt as he held a drink.
Swooning over the Sweethearts actor, the Enola Holmes actress wrote, “my one true love.”
Returning the love, Jake Bongiovi reposted his wife’s story on Instagram Stories with a flaming heart sticker.
About Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi began dating in 2021 and got engaged nearly two years later in April 2023.
On May 27, 2024, PEOPLE reported that the lovebirds had tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony, surrounded by their close ones.
The duo announced their married on October 2, 2024, sharing a carousel of breathtaking wedding photos on Instagram.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Season 5:
Millie Bobby Brown is set to return to small screens with her highly anticipated science-fiction horror drama TV series, Stranger Things Season 5, which will stream on Netflix in three parts later in 2025.
The season will feature eight episodes, with two volumes releasing on November 26 and December 25, and the finale premiering on December 31.