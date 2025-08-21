Brad Pitt selling $5.5 million lavish LA mansion weeks after shock burglary

Brad Pitt is all set to wave goodbye to his Los Feliz mansion.
In a recent report, TMZ shared that weeks after the shocking break-in and ransacking incident, the F1 star is offloading his $5.5 million home, which he purchased back in 2023.
According to real-estate insiders, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer’s property, which consists of three bedrooms and two baths on an area of 2,100 square feet, is already in escrow through a private deal.
They went on to share that due to its Hollywood history and Pitt’s fame, there was a lot of interest among people to buy the estate “as soon as word got out.”
Notably, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor was already preparing to sell the mansion before the burglary.
The property, dubbed “The Steel House,” was originally built in 1960 and features multiple glass walls overlooking magnificent views of the bustling city.
On June 27, 2025, BBC reported that Brad Pitt’s home was “ransacked” by a trio of thieves, while the Troy actor was not at his residence.
Last week, the outlet shared that four teens, who were behind “celebrity burglaries,” have been arrested by LA police.
The investigation began in late June after three masked men broke into the actor’s Los Feliz house.