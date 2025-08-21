Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter is treating her lucky fans to exciting play dates ahead of her new album ‘Mans Best Friend’ release

Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release
Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release

It’s always a fun time when Sabrina Carpenter is around!

On Thursday, August 21, the Manchild hitmaker turned to her official Instagram account to share exciting peeks into the thrilling play date she hosted for her lucky London fans.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the delightful evening, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter wrote, “London. Man’s Best Friend playdate was so special as we’ve completed listening in all the cities i made the album!”

“listening top to bottom and dancing around with all 26 of you is a feeling and an evening I’ll never forget x,” she joyfully added.

The sweet gallery opened with a black-and-white group snap, featuring the singer with her devoted fans.

For the glitzy event, Sabrina Carpenter slipped into a beautiful black dress featuring short sleeves and a round neckline.

She accentuated her look with glam makeup and statement jewelry, while her blonde locks, styled in half updo added elegance to the overall appearance.

The carousel also gave glimpses of her fans enjoying the exciting party, dancing to upbeat songs as they celebrated the album before its release.

“Just 8 days left yup I’m losing my shit. Cheerio,” concluded the Espresso singer.

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, is slated to release on August 29, 2025.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will release on October 3, 2025

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession

Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession
'The Morning Show' star and her hunky boyfriend enjoyed a low-key date night at a Hollywood hotspot

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announce adopting a baby girl in a sweet post

Brad Pitt selling $5.5 million lavish LA mansion weeks after shock burglary

Brad Pitt selling $5.5 million lavish LA mansion weeks after shock burglary
Four suspects have been arrested for breaking into and ransacking Brad Pitt’s $5.5 million Los Feliz home

Katy Perry puts love life on hold after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry puts love life on hold after Orlando Bloom split
The 'Dark Horse' singer 'isn’t looking to date right now' and instead is prioritizing her daughter Daisy

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell share spark in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell share spark in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer
Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell embark on a romantic adventure in new trailer for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark

Travis Kelce’s SIL Kylie reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘badass’ podcast remark
Taylor Swift appeared on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast last week

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over husband Jake Bongiovi with unseen snap
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress drops a never-before-seen photo with husband Jake Bongiovi in heartfelt update

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post
The Rhode founder looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with Kendall Jenner

Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin

Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin will premiere on September 9, 2025

Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors

Glen Powell breaks silence on starring in ‘James Bond’ rumors
Glen Powell finally reveals if he’ll become the next James Bond or not in new statement

Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations

Justin Baldoni sets record straight on new bombshell harassment allegations
Justin Baldoni turns down new harassment accusations of ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Isabela Ferrer amid Blake lively lawsuit