Sabrina Carpenter brings playdate fun to London fans ahead of album release

It’s always a fun time when Sabrina Carpenter is around!
On Thursday, August 21, the Manchild hitmaker turned to her official Instagram account to share exciting peeks into the thrilling play date she hosted for her lucky London fans.
Sharing a carousel of photos from the delightful evening, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter wrote, “London. Man’s Best Friend playdate was so special as we’ve completed listening in all the cities i made the album!”
“listening top to bottom and dancing around with all 26 of you is a feeling and an evening I’ll never forget x,” she joyfully added.
The sweet gallery opened with a black-and-white group snap, featuring the singer with her devoted fans.
For the glitzy event, Sabrina Carpenter slipped into a beautiful black dress featuring short sleeves and a round neckline.
She accentuated her look with glam makeup and statement jewelry, while her blonde locks, styled in half updo added elegance to the overall appearance.
The carousel also gave glimpses of her fans enjoying the exciting party, dancing to upbeat songs as they celebrated the album before its release.
“Just 8 days left yup I’m losing my shit. Cheerio,” concluded the Espresso singer.
Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, is slated to release on August 29, 2025.