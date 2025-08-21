Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry puts love life on hold after Orlando Bloom split

The 'Dark Horse' singer 'isn’t looking to date right now' and instead is prioritizing her daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is focusing on herself following her split from Orlando Bloom.

As per PEOPLE, a source exclusively revealed that the Dark Horse singer "isn’t looking to date right now” and instead is prioritizing her daughter Daisy and upcoming projects.

"Katy isn't looking to date right now," the source said.

They went on to say, "She's still in the middle of a tour; she's a single mom and navigating some major personal changes."

The report came after in late June, Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, announced that they'd parted their ways as they ended their engagement after being in an on-and-off relationship for nine years.

Perry and Bloom also shared a daughter Daisy in August 2020.

Notably, after her split she sparked the dating rumours with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they both were seen out in Montreal grabbing dinner.

Two days later, Trudeau attended her Lifetime Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre.

However, according to a source the pair isn't planning on dating at the moment, despite their recent outing.

To note, amid her split from Bloom, Perry has been busy with her Lifetimes World Tour, which runs through December.

Her daughter Daisy has joined her for parts of the tour, including a stop in Australia where they attended a Bluey meet-and-greet.

