Millie Bobby Brown welcomes baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s sweet little family has grown from two to three!
The 21-year-old British actress and her 23-year-old American husband sparked a wave of frenzy among fans on Thursday, August 21, by announcing the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.
In the post, the Stranger Things actress shared a photo, featuring a statement that read, “This summer, we welcomed out sweet baby girl through adoption.”
“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she added.
Revealing the name of their little one, the Enola Holmes stars sweetly concluded, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Brown’s delightful announcement comes a day after she swooned over the Sweethearts actor on Instagram, writing, “my one true love.”
Alongside the gush-worthy statement, she posted an unseen photo with Bongiovi, featuring them enjoying a party.
About Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who began their romantic relationship in 2021, got engaged nearly two years later in April 2023.
On May 27, 2024, PEOPLE reported that the couple had tied the knot in an intimate private ceremony, surrounded by their close ones.
The duo announced their marriage on October 2, 2024, sharing a carousel of breathtaking wedding photos on Instagram.