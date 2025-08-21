Selena Gomez drops fun BTS with ‘OMITB’ costars Martin Short, Steve Martin

Work becomes fun when Selena Gomes, Martin Short, and Steve Martin join forces!
On Wednesday, August 20, the 33-year-old American actress and singer took to her official Instagram Stories to treat fans to playful behind-the-scenes moments with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Short and Steve.
Right from the OMITB set, Gomez shared a fun clip featuring her with the iconic duo.
The clip opened with a beaming close-up of the Innerspace actor holding a cup of tea and smiling brightly into the camera.
This was followed by the Sunset Blvd singer turning the camera to Steve Martin, who was surprised to see his hair in a messy state.
Looking into the lens, he said, “Oh! Look at my hair,” before trying to fix it with his hands.
However, despite his efforts, Steve couldn’t tame his hair, making him say, “Now it’s really up there. I don’t care,” to which Short echoed, “You don’t care.”
Gomez then turned the camera on herself, laughing on her 80-year-old pal, while looking gorgeous in a cream ensemble.
Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin have been working together since the first season of the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.
The trio shares a close bond of friendship and often shares peek into their fun off-screen moments.
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is slated to premiere on September 9, 2025.