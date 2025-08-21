Jennifer Aniston enjoys cozy dinner with Jim Curtis after her rare confession

Jennifer Aniston kept things casual as she slipped out for a quiet dinner date with boyfriend Jim Curtis — just days after confessing she’s no whiz in the kitchen.
On Wednesday, the Friends alum, who opted for a casual look for the outing, and her hunky boyfriend enjoyed a low-key date night at a Hollywood hotspot.
Notably, the recent outing came after the couple enjoyed a fun sushi outing at Nobu Malibu with Aniston's BFF Courtney Cox, who brought along her longtime on-again, off-again fiancé Johnny McDaid.
The outing comes on the heels of Aniston joking that the kitchen isn’t her forte as she plugged her latest kids’ cookbook Cook with Clydeo, named after her beloved pup Clyde.
The Morning Show star and the lifestyle coach have been igniting romance rumours ever since their first rumored getaway together in Mallorca, Spain, over Fourth of July weekend.
They have been spotted several times since then, and Aniston appears to be enjoying the relationship, particularly after her high-profile breakups with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
Previously, a source revealed that Aniston has been dating Jim and she is very happy, “but she's still taking things slowly.”
The insider shared that she “feels very connected to Jim, as they have the same level of emotional intelligence, unlike some of her previous suitors.”