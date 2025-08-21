Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber reunites with Kendall Jenner after Justin’s post

The Rhode founder looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber turned heads as she exuded effortless style in a chic black bandeau top while enjoying a casual outing with Kendall Jenner and a group of close friends.

On Wednesday, the Rhode founder looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped out with friends in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her good friend, Kendall Jenner with the two of them spending time together before heading to lunch at San Vicente Bungalows.

Hailey served looks in white crop top with a pair of dark blue barrel jeans, heeled sandals and oval sunglasses.

Kendall exuded elegance in a charcoal grey fitted midi dress which she donned with a pair of heeled sandals.

She accessorized her outfit with a tan leather handbag before pulling her hair into a sleek bun and adding a pair of sunglasses.

Joining a group of their friends, the girls went shopping in Brentwood and picked up ice coffees.

The outing came shortly after Justin left fans in awe on Saturday as he posted a rare photo of himself with his wife Hailey's BFF Kendall to Instagram.

The candid picture from Justin’s recent visit to an LA bar on Thursday showed he engrossed in conversation with the model.

Justin was seated on a stool, holding a glass that looked like it held beer.

While Kendall looked animated as she spoke into the Peaches singer’s ear in the dimly-lit photo.

Justin and Kendall have been great friends for over a decade and even faced dating rumors before his relationship with Hailey, who he married in 2018.

