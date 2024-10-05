Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘drifting away’ from each other

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grow into separate fairy tales as winds of love change

  October 05, 2024


Prince Harry’s disappeared megawatt smile came back during his UK and South Africa visit as he was seen beaming from ear-to-ear in numerous photographs taken at different occasions.

But Meghan Markle, who has usually accompanied her husband to such trips, was notably missing from these pictures.

The Duke of Sussex’s increasing number of solo engagements are now worrying close friends as it seems that the couple is “drifting apart.”

A source close to Prince Harry however brushed these concerning speculations off, insisting, “It is normal for couples to not do everything together.”

Not so long ago, Meghan Markle and her spouse trotted around the world together while appearing to be an inseparable duo determined to promote good causes backed by their Archewell Foundation.

Per The Sun, this charity organization of theirs is reportedly facing a lot hurdles as well with yet another key staff member choosing to step back.

Communications Chief Ashley Hansen recently announced of starting her own firm, although she will continue being an “adviser” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archewell Foundation is said to be running “side-by-side rather than jointly” by the ex-royals.

It’s understood that they’ve separated their public engagements from each other, but insiders claim that the Duke of Sussex and his wife “are also spending more and more time apart.”

In the past month, Prince Harry was barely present at his home in America and traveled solo everywhere, including London, Losotho, and New York.

A person who attended the WellChild Awards ceremony in UK recently said, “He looked like the old Prince Harry we knew and loved.”

“He always came alive at events like this, but lately he has seemed quite glum. He was on good form, full of energy and seemed quite happy to be on his own,” the individual added.

It has also been reported that the Duke of Sussex even spent his birthday night alone with friends at a hiking spot, where Meghan Markle was not present; however, sources insisted that she was the one who planned the trip.

But many royal observers have refused to believe these justifications, especially after the Duchess of Sussex pulled out from Kevin Costner’s charity event last minute because of “falling sick,” prompting Prince Harry to go alone.

