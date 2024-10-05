Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi made the Pakistani showbiz industry spinning with energy after his hotly anticipated return to television. 

After a long hiatus from acting, the Alif star is back with a mega project titled Faraar.

Venturing into the uncharted territory, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actor takes on a role unlike any he has portrayed before. 

Faraar's plot shows a gladdening storyline where Hamza is seen depicting a tangled individual, radiating his frightening power as Batish. 

The title Faraar which means escape or moving away has added more interest and will reasonably offer a blend of strain, show and very close importance. 

However, the full-scale cast list of the drama has not been revealed at the moment but as per reports the superstar's co-stars ought to be the top names from the business. 

Die-hard fans of Hamza can scarcely hold down their presumptions over his unexpected return. 

Many remarked how they were left spellbound during the news of his arrival while others were busy wondering what the storyline could be. 

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Ali Abbasi's comeback with Faraar has gotten a flood of force in the Pakistani showbiz industry. 

To note, Faraar's fever will not die down anytime soon as its official teaser has been released on Green Entertainment's official social media page. 

