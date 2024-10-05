Prince William talks about his determination to change things

Prince William has spoken up on his dedication to bring a revolution under King Charles’ throne.
And it’s all in the name of people who are homeless!
Per the official Royal Foundation website, the Prince of Wales and wife Kate Middleton launched a program called Homewards in 2023.
Using it, they both seek to end homelessness in the United Kingdom by working together with local leaders and communities.
Many people however inquired why Prince William chose to solve this huge issue personally with Kate Middleton rather than delegating it over to thousands of other organizations, charities, and teams.
Answering this question, he posted a short video to his personal account today, on October 5.
In the clip, the Prince of Wales was asked, “Where does your passion for this particular issue come from? Why this?”
“I think it’s really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness. People live with it. We see it every day in our lives,” he replied immediately.
With a firm voice and determination in his eyes, Prince William added, “That’s something I want to change!”
After initiating Homewards last year, the Prince of Wales started working on it with much more effort than before by giving speeches about it in public engagements, hosting events to raise awareness, and collaborating with different charities.