Govinda releases first statement post self-inflicted harm

Actor Govinda, who has been discharged from hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, asked all not to misunderstand the gunshot incident.
On Friday morning, the Jagga Jasoos actor spoke to the media for the first time to narrate his side of the story following shooting himself in the leg with a revolver. post
Sitting on a wheelchair, the star greeted the media with folded hands, “I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital for taking care of me during this critical time."
"Thank you to everyone, all the politicians and artists who called and visited me. I have no words to express my gratitude," he revealed.
Further talking about the accident, which happened on Tuesday, Govinda shared, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (It is a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened.
"I thought, ‘What just occurred?’) I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw… there was a fountain (of blood)," the Rangeela Raja star elaborated.
He also emphasized that the incident should not be misunderstood or linked to anything else.
Further adding, "I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious…"
Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," Govinda was quoted saying.