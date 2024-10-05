Trending

Govinda releases first statement post self-inflicted harm

Govinda gets discharged from hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Govinda gets discharged from hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Govinda gets discharged from hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Actor Govinda, who has been discharged from hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, asked all not to misunderstand the gunshot incident. 

On Friday morning, the Jagga Jasoos actor spoke to the media for the first time to narrate his side of the story following shooting himself in the leg with a revolver. post

Sitting on a wheelchair, the star greeted the media with folded hands, “I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital for taking care of me during this critical time." 

"Thank you to everyone, all the politicians and artists who called and visited me. I have no words to express my gratitude," he revealed. 

Further talking about the accident, which happened on Tuesday, Govinda shared, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (It is a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened.

 "I thought, ‘What just occurred?’) I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw… there was a fountain (of blood)," the Rangeela Raja star elaborated. 

He also emphasized that the incident should not be misunderstood or linked to anything else. 

 Further adding, "I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious…"

 Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," Govinda was quoted saying. 

Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie approach Atlantic Ocean with minimal land threats

Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie approach Atlantic Ocean with minimal land threats
'Diddy' warns Justin Bieber to hush about their past in viral throwback clip

'Diddy' warns Justin Bieber to hush about their past in viral throwback clip
Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis

Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership

Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership

Trending News

Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer ‘Alif’ turns 5
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Hamza Ali Abbasi takes on brand new role as Batish in drama serial 'Faraar'
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Katrina Kaif sparks health concerns during recent airport appearance
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Alia Bhatt electrifies audience by mixing vocals with Alan Walker on Bengaluru stage
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Diljit Dosanjh invites Hania Aamir for show-stopping moment at London concert
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Mawra Hocane reaches 9M followers on Instagram, glows with gratitude
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Kubra Khan spills major beans on two pillars of strength in her life
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Javeria Saud makes shocking claims about 'Ishq Murshid' OST
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Jacqueline Fernandez unearths rare moments with furry friends on World Animal Day
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Maya Ali offers inside look into her trip to Hyde Park