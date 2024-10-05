Royal

Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William

  • October 05, 2024
Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly following in the footsteps of Princess Kate and Prince William, adopting a similar low-key, grounded approach to royal duties and personal life.

According to GB News, the 20-year-old, a university student in Scotland, leads a very secluded life despite being the niece of King Charles,

Lady Louise has chosen not to have a public social media profile, therefore not much is known about her.

In an exclusive interview with GB News, public relations specialist Lynn Carratt described how Louise manages her privacy in spite of being a member of the Royal Family.

She said: "Louise’s appearances at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials with Felix Da Silva Clamp sparked public interest.”

The expert added, "But her time at university allows her to develop her personal life away from media attention, similar to how William and Kate managed their relationship.”

Lynn continued, "While she may make occasional public appearances, such as attending the Christmas Day service with her family and occasionally Trooping the Colour, she has the opportunity to live a private life separate from the demands of royalty."

Louise is a student at the University of St Andrews, which Prince William and Princess Kate also attended in the early 2000s.

